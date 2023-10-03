College Football Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (ankle) 'full-go' heading into Maryland game Updated Oct. 3, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a full participant in practice heading into No. 4 Ohio State's tilt against fellow undefeated Big Ten team Maryland on "Big Noon Saturday" this weekend (coverage starts at 10 a.m. ET with "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX and the FOX Sports App). Head coach Ryan Day told reporters Tuesday that Harrison will be a "full-go" this week.

Harrison suffered a right ankle injury early in the second half of the Buckeyes' dramatic last-second victory over Notre Dame on Sept. 23. Although Harrison was helped off the field after the injury, he returned for Ohio State's next drive on offense and contributed with a key catch in the Buckeyes' game-winning rally late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State was off this past weekend, but Harrison was still seen catching passes at the team's practice facility and did not appear to be favoring his right leg, though his ankle was taped up.

[Related: Is Ohio State ripe for an upset vs. unbeaten Maryland?]

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison is widely expected to be selected near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft after a breakout 2022 season in which he recorded 1,263 receiving yards on 77 catches for 14 touchdowns. He has 336 yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches so far this year, which he entered as a preseason favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in college football.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share