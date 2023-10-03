College Football
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (ankle) 'full-go' heading into Maryland game
College Football

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (ankle) 'full-go' heading into Maryland game

Updated Oct. 3, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a full participant in practice heading into No. 4 Ohio State's tilt against fellow undefeated Big Ten team Maryland on "Big Noon Saturday" this weekend (coverage starts at 10 a.m. ET with "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX and the FOX Sports App). Head coach Ryan Day told reporters Tuesday that Harrison will be a "full-go" this week.

Harrison suffered a right ankle injury early in the second half of the Buckeyes' dramatic last-second victory over Notre Dame on Sept. 23. Although Harrison was helped off the field after the injury, he returned for Ohio State's next drive on offense and contributed with a key catch in the Buckeyes' game-winning rally late in the fourth quarter. 

Ohio State was off this past weekend, but Harrison was still seen catching passes at the team's practice facility and did not appear to be favoring his right leg, though his ankle was taped up.

[Related: Is Ohio State ripe for an upset vs. unbeaten Maryland?]

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison is widely expected to be selected near the top of the 2024 NFL Draft after a breakout 2022 season in which he recorded 1,263 receiving yards on 77 catches for 14 touchdowns. He has 336 yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches so far this year, which he entered as a preseason favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in college football.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Series odds, futures bets, for every playoff team, ranked from 12 to 1

World Series odds, futures bets, for every playoff team, ranked from 12 to 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes