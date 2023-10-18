College Football Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction, odds, picks Published Oct. 18, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0), who have college football's third-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) and their second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 21. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites.

In their last action, the Buckeyes won versus the Purdue Boilermakers, 41-7. The Nittany Lions beat the UMass Minutemen, 63-0, in their last contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Penn State and Ohio State — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Live boxscore

Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Information updated as of October 18, 2023, 2:45 PM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Ohio State -4.5 (-110) -192 +159 45.5 -110 -110

Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-4.5)

Pick OU: Over (45.5)

Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Geoff Schwartz

This game is an Under for me, with two teams that limit explosive plays on defense and one (Penn State) that can’t move the ball without dinking-and-dunking down the field.

Ohio State’s defense is much improved. It is second in explosive play rate and very good on third down. It has yet to allow anyone to score more than 17 points. Penn State’s defense is second in points per drive and seventh in explosive play rate.

Both of these teams thrive on defense.

Offensively, Ohio State has shown flashes of excellence, surrounded by moments where it’s clear it has a first-year quarterback under center. Also, its usually solid-to-above-average offensive line is not playing as well this season. It is not good in short-yardage situations and allows too many pressures. Penn State’s defense matches up favorably with Ohio State.

On the flip side, we have a Penn State pickleball offense. It is seventh in points per drive but 118th in explosive play rate. It needs to run a ton of plays to score and that gets tougher to do when you’re on the road with a new starting quarterback. Drew Allar has played well in his first season under center, but the Buckeyes are a whole different beast. It’s the biggest road game of the season and his first time in an environment like the ‘Shoe.

We have seen this season that quarterbacks making their first road conference starts have struggled to produce.

So I’m taking the Under here. I think it’s the right play for this game.

PICK: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 25, Nittany Lions 20.

The Buckeyes have a 65.8% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Nittany Lions hold a 38.6% implied probability.

Ohio State has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover zero times.

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Head-to-Head

Over their last two meetings, Ohio State has tallied two wins against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions carry a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has compiled 77 points versus Penn State, while allowing only 55 points.

Ohio State vs. Penn State: 2023 Stats Comparison

Ohio State Penn State Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.0 (37) 44.3 (10) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 9.7 (3) 8.0 (2) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 5 (11) 3 (2) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (95) 13 (14)

Ohio State 2023 Key Players

Penn State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Drew Allar QB 1,254 YDS (65.2%) / 12 TD / 0 INT

79 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG Nicholas Singleton RB 362 YDS / 6 TD / 60.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC

13 REC / 111 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG Kaytron Allen RB 375 YDS / 3 TD / 62.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR 31 REC / 402 YDS / 3 TD / 67.0 YPG Adisa Isaac DE 13 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Curtis Jacobs LB 21 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Cam Miller CB 11 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Kobe King LB 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

