College Football
Ohio State v Purdue
College Football

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction, odds, picks

Published Oct. 18, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0), who have college football's third-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) and their second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 21. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites.

In their last action, the Buckeyes won versus the Purdue Boilermakers, 41-7. The Nittany Lions beat the UMass Minutemen, 63-0, in their last contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Penn State and Ohio State — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz. 

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information & Odds

Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Information updated as of October 18, 2023, 2:45 PM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Ohio State -4.5 (-110) -192 +159 45.5 -110 -110

Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (-4.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (45.5) 
  • Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Geoff Schwartz

This game is an Under for me, with two teams that limit explosive plays on defense and one (Penn State) that can’t move the ball without dinking-and-dunking down the field. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s defense is much improved. It is second in explosive play rate and very good on third down. It has yet to allow anyone to score more than 17 points. Penn State’s defense is second in points per drive and seventh in explosive play rate. 

Both of these teams thrive on defense. 

Offensively, Ohio State has shown flashes of excellence, surrounded by moments where it’s clear it has a first-year quarterback under center. Also, its usually solid-to-above-average offensive line is not playing as well this season. It is not good in short-yardage situations and allows too many pressures. Penn State’s defense matches up favorably with Ohio State.  

On the flip side, we have a Penn State pickleball offense. It is seventh in points per drive but 118th in explosive play rate. It needs to run a ton of plays to score and that gets tougher to do when you’re on the road with a new starting quarterback. Drew Allar has played well in his first season under center, but the Buckeyes are a whole different beast. It’s the biggest road game of the season and his first time in an environment like the ‘Shoe. 

We have seen this season that quarterbacks making their first road conference starts have struggled to produce. 

So I’m taking the Under here. I think it’s the right play for this game. 

PICK: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Buckeyes 25, Nittany Lions 20.
  • The Buckeyes have a 65.8% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Nittany Lions hold a 38.6% implied probability.
  • Ohio State has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Penn State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover zero times.

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last two meetings, Ohio State has tallied two wins against Penn State.
  • The Nittany Lions carry a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have gone over the total on one occasion.
  • In their last two head-to-head matchups, Ohio State has compiled 77 points versus Penn State, while allowing only 55 points.

Ohio State vs. Penn State: 2023 Stats Comparison

  Ohio State Penn State
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.0 (37) 44.3 (10)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 9.7 (3) 8.0 (2)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 5 (11) 3 (2)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (95) 13 (14)

Ohio State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Kyle McCord QB 1,651 YDS (64.1%) / 11 TD / 1 INT
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 31 REC / 604 YDS / 5 TD / 100.7 YPG
TreVeyon Henderson RB 295 YDS / 5 TD / 49.2 YPG / 6.7 YPC
Cade Stover TE 23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 59.8 YPG
Tommy Eichenberg LB 45 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Steele Chambers LB 35 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Tyleik Williams DT 25 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Lathan Ransom S 27 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Penn State 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Drew Allar QB 1,254 YDS (65.2%) / 12 TD / 0 INT
79 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG
Nicholas Singleton RB 362 YDS / 6 TD / 60.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
13 REC / 111 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG
Kaytron Allen RB 375 YDS / 3 TD / 62.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC
KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR 31 REC / 402 YDS / 3 TD / 67.0 YPG
Adisa Isaac DE 13 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Curtis Jacobs LB 21 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Cam Miller CB 11 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Kobe King LB 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football odds: How to bet Penn State-Ohio State, Week 8 picks, predictions

2023 College Football odds: How to bet Penn State-Ohio State, Week 8 picks, predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes