Ohio State vs. Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in a Week 3 college football matchup on FOX.

The Buckeyes are coming off a heartbreaking 24-23 loss at No. 4 Texas. Ohio State led 23-3 in the fourth quarter before allowing 21 unanswered points. Julian Sayin completed 17 of 32 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and an interception on a desperation heave at the end of the game.

Despite a stellar performance from Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes scored only three points in the second half. Smith finished with eight receptions for 164 yards and caught Sayin’s lone touchdown pass. Ryan Day’s team will now look to rebound against Kent State before beginning conference play.

The Golden Flashes earned their first win of the season last week, defeating Wofford 36-15. Quarterback Dru DeShields produced more than 300 total yards and three touchdowns, including two on the ground, but also threw two interceptions.

Unfortunately for Kent State, a talented Ohio State team coming off a crushing loss is a difficult opponent to face. Expect the Buckeyes to come out motivated and take out their frustration on the Golden Flashes.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 6 Ohio State vs. Kent Staterd at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

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Kent State @ Ohio State Odds

Spread

Ohio State -52.5 : -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Kent State +52.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Over/Under

Over 59.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 59.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Kent State @ Ohio State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Since Ryan Day became Ohio State’s full-time head coach in 2019, the Buckeyes are 14-0 against non-Power Four opponents, averaging 54.4 points while allowing fewer than 10 points per game.

The three previous meetings between these teams have gone as expected, with Ohio State winning 51-17 in 2001, 48-3 in 2007 and 66-0 in 2014. Saturday could bring another lopsided result for the Golden Flashes.

Ohio State will be motivated to move past last week’s loss, and Kent State stands in its way. Take the Buckeyes to cover the massive spread.

The Pick: Ohio State -52.5

How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. Kent State