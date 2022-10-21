College Football College football odds Week 8: How to bet UT Martin-Tennessee, pick 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The current Volunteers face the former Volunteers as No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) of the Southeastern Conference plays host to the Ohio Valley Conference-leading Tennessee Martin Skyhawks (3-0 OVC, 4-2 overall) of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) on Saturday.

The Skyhawks were previously known as the Volunteers until 1971. The teams played each other once when the Volunteers rolled to a 50-0 win in 2010.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the UT Martin-Tennessee game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee (Noon ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Tennessee -38 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 38 points, otherwise UTM covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: N/A

RELATED: Deion Sanders open to Power 5 jobs

What does Alabama's loss at Tennessee mean for the Crimson Tide going forward? | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt breaks down what the rest of the season looks like for the Crimson Tide after their loss to Tennessee.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

The Vols are still partying after their win in Knoxville over Alabama. It was the biggest win the school has had since Tee Martin and Peerless Price won a national title in January 1999 over Florida State.

UT Martin is a speed bump before huge back-to-back games against Kentucky and at Georgia. It would be very easy for the Vols to roll out of bed and sleepwalk through the first half against the Skyhawks. Plug and play — hold your nose and fade the team that looked awesome the week prior.

PICK: UT Martin +23.5 first half

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more