College football odds Week 8: How to bet UT Martin-Tennessee, pick

The current Volunteers face the former Volunteers as No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) of the Southeastern Conference plays host to the Ohio Valley Conference-leading Tennessee Martin Skyhawks (3-0 OVC, 4-2 overall) of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) on Saturday.
The Skyhawks were previously known as the Volunteers until 1971. The teams played each other once when the Volunteers rolled to a 50-0 win in 2010.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the UT Martin-Tennessee game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee (Noon ET Saturday, SEC Network)
Point spread: Tennessee -38 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 38 points, otherwise UTM covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring Over/Under: N/A
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre
The Vols are still partying after their win in Knoxville over Alabama. It was the biggest win the school has had since Tee Martin and Peerless Price won a national title in January 1999 over Florida State.
UT Martin is a speed bump before huge back-to-back games against Kentucky and at Georgia. It would be very easy for the Vols to roll out of bed and sleepwalk through the first half against the Skyhawks. Plug and play — hold your nose and fade the team that looked awesome the week prior.
PICK: UT Martin +23.5 first half
