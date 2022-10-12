College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Kansas-Oklahoma, pick 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1), the feel-good team of the college football season, will likely be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for Saturday's Big 12 Conference game against the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3).

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Daniels is "doubtful" because of a should injury amid an unconfirmed report he will miss the rest of the season.

The Sooners have won 17 in a row over the Jayhawks and lead the all-time series 79-27-6.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Kansas-Oklahoma game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (12 p.m. ET Sunday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Oklahoma -9.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Kansas cover)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Kansas +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

A win would give the Jayhawks six victories in their first seven games for the first time since 2007 when Kansas finished 12-1.

A win would also make the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

The Jayhawks average 7.33 yards per play, fourth in the country behind TCU (8.08), Ohio State (8.07) and Alabama (7.49).

The Sooners are looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 1998 when they lost five in a row.

The Sooners would drop to 3-4 with a loss, the first time they will be below .500 through seven games since 1998 (2-5).

The Sooners are tied for the third-fewest rushing touchdowns (12) in the Big 12 despite having called the third-highest percentage of rushing plays (56.4%).

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Sooners are reeling, having lost three straight, with the defeats looking increasingly bad.

New coach Brent Venables has a lot of explaining to do, as the longtime Clemson defensive coordinator has watched his Sooners give up 509 yards to Kansas State, 668 to TCU, and 585 to Texas last week in a 49-0 loss that felt like rock bottom.

Thing is, if the Sooners somehow lost to the Jayhawks, they’d have real problems. That was reinforced when Kansas QB Jason Daniels was ruled out for the season Tuesday due to a shoulder injury. The line quickly ballooned from -7.5 to -9. And that’s even with the uncertainty of Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (11 TDs, 0 INTs), who may or may not return from his concussion. They’ve been outscored 70-7 without him. The total has gone down from 65 to 62.5 with all the QB questions. I wouldn’t bet on this game until Gabriel’s status was confirmed.

PICK: Oklahoma (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

