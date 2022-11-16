College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Georgia-Kentucky

1 hour ago

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0 overall, 7-0 SEC East Division) look to take another step closer to the College Football Playoff when they travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday. 

The Bulldogs have won 12 in a row over the Wildcats and own a 61-12-2 edge in the all-time series.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia and Kentucky, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -22 (Georgia favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Kentucky +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Bulldogs are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

The Bulldogs have hit the Under in the Over/Under nine times in their past 12 games.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 ATS in their past nine games against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have hit the Under in the O/U in their past six games.

The Wildcats are 10-4 straight up (SU) in their past 14 games.

The Wildcats are 0-7 SU in their past seven home games against the Bulldogs.

