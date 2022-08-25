College Football College football odds: How to bet Wyoming-Illinois 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Wyoming Cowboys will travel a thousand miles due east to take on the Illinois Fightin' Illini in a non-conference Week 0 college football game Saturday.

It will be the first football meeting between the Cowboys of the Mountain West (7-6 overall in 2021) and the Illini (5-7) of the Big Ten Conference.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Illini game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Wyoming @ Illinois (4 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Illinois -11 (Illinois favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Wyoming covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Wyoming +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

The Cowboys are coming off a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21. It was Wyoming's 17th bowl game since 1951 and fourth since 2016.

Wyoming is seeking its first win over a Big Ten school, losing its first six games.

Wyoming is 4-10 in its past 14 road games.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in five of its past six games.

Former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema enters his second season in charge of the Illini.

Illinois has performed well in season openers, posting a 10-1 record over the previous 11 seasons.

The Illini are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

The game against the Cowboys is Saturday, which could be good for under bettors — the Illini have hit the under in the over/under (O/U) seven times in their past nine games played on a Saturday.

