College football odds: How to bet Penn State-Purdue, pick

2 hours ago

A long streak is on the line as Penn State plays at Purdue in a Big Ten Conference intradivisional game to highlight the first full week of the college football season.

The Nittany Lions have won nine in a row against the Boilermakers. Will Penn State extend its streak or will Purdue beat their Pennsylvania rival for the first time since 2004?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Thursday night's Penn State-Purdue game on FOX, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet)

Penn State @ Purdue (8 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Penn State -3.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Purdue +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Penn State leads the all-time series, which began in 1951, 15-3-1. Penn State is playing on a Thursday night for the first time since 1991; Purdue last played on a Thursday in 2018.

Purdue's last win over Penn State was a 20-13 victory on Oct. 9, 2004, the Boilermakers' most recent victory in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Nittany Lions started the 2021 season 5-0 but lost six of their final eight games, including a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, to finish 7-6.

The Boilermakers beat Tennessee 48-45 in overtime to win the Music City Bowl to cap a 9-4 season, Purdue's first winning campaign since a 7-6 showing in 2017.

Both teams return their sixth-year senior starting quarterbacks, FOX Bet senior trading operations manager Dylan Brossman said.

Sean Clifford, who has started 33 games for the Nittany Lions, was 261-for-428 passing (61%) for 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

Aidan O'Connell, who has started six games for the Boilermakers, was 315-for-440 passing (71.6%) for 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

"Clifford, however, is surrounded by more raw talent than O’Connell, which should give them the edge in the matchup, despite being on the road," Brossman said. "I expect Penn State to take care of business and cover the spread."

PICK: Penn State (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points (bet $10 to win $20 total)

