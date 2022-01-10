College Football College football odds: How to bet Georgia-Alabama, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (both 13-1) will play for the second time in 37 days on Monday, this time for the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Indianapolis.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Monday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T (Indianapolis)

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama (8 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -2.5 (Georgia is favored to win by than 2.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Alabama +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Bulldogs are 9-5 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Crimson Tide are 8-6 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) six times in 14 games. The Crimson Tide have hit the over in the O/U five times in 14 games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been the underdog six times under Nick Saban previously and won five of those games. The Bulldogs are 51-1 when allowing less than 20 points under Kirby Smart.

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst Charles Woodson

"I think the Georgia Bulldogs are playing inspired football. They ran over my Wolverines, which I'm not too happy about, but I think this team is on a mission to finally beat the Crimson Tide. I'm gonna go Georgia 27-23 over 'Bama."

PICK: Georgia (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Other Things To Know

The Crimson Tide beat then then-No. 1. Bulldogs 41-24 to win the SEC championship on Dec. 4.

Alabama is hoping for a repeat of the 2017-18 season when the Tide beat the Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the CFP national title on Jan. 8, 2018.

Alabama won last year's final over Ohio State 52–24. The Tide are aiming to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama did it for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons under the Bowl Championship Series format.

Alabama is seeking its seventh national title since Saban was hired as coach in 2007. Georgia is seeking its third national title to go with championships after the 1942 and 1980 seasons.

Alabama is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who is 331-for-490 passing (67.6%) for 4,503 yards, 46 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brian Robinson is Alabama's top running back with 249 carries for 1,275 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with 14 touchdowns.

Jameson Williams has 75 catches for 1,507 yards (20.1 per catch) with 14 touchdowns.

Georgia features one of the best defenses in college football history.

The Bulldogs had the nation's stingiest defense, allowing just 9.5 points per game. Georgia allowed 253.9 yards per game, second in the country behind the Wisconsin Badgers (240.8).

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and Outland Trophy (outstanding interior lineman).

Linebacker Nakobe Dean leads the Bulldogs in tackles (68) and sacks (6) and tied for second in interceptions (2).

The Bulldogs feature a two-pronged running attack with Zamir White (147 carries for 772 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns) and James Cook (107 carries, 651 yards, 6.1 per carry, seven TDs). Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was a walk-on as a freshman, is 168-for-261 passing (64.4%) for 2,638 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Tide are 7-1 against the Bulldogs since Saban took over, winning the past seven.

Smart, who was an assistant coach under Saban, is 0-4 against Saban as Georgia's head coach.

For those who believe in the power of numbers, consider this: Alabama's past two wins over Georgia have been by 41-24 scores (the first came on Oct. 17, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.).

Alabama leads the all-time series 42–25–4.

