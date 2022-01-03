College Football College football odds: How the National Championship lines have moved 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Game will feature the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Monday, January 10th at 8 p.m. ET. When it comes to gambling, we've already seen a jump in the point spread. Could this be a precursor of more moves to come?

With the all-SEC title matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs around the corner, let's take a look at how the title odds and point spread move throughout the week ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Alabama: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

*Odds as of 1/03/2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME POINT SPREAD

1/01/2022: Georgia -2.5

1/02/2022: Georgia -2.5

1/03/2022: Georgia -3

A few things that stand out:

-After the CFP semifinal games, Georgia opened as 2.5-point favorites vs. Alabama at FOX Bet. On Monday, that line moved, and the Bulldogs are now 3-point favorites against the Crimson Tide.

-Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic Semifinal and clinched a second consecutive trip to the title game. Despite losing, the Bearcats still made history as they became the first team from the Group of Five to earn a spot in the CFP.

-In the Capital One Orange Bowl Semifinal, Georgia routed Michigan 34-11 to advance to their second CFP Championship appearance in four years. The Wolverines made some history of their own as they became the first program to snag a playoff berth after beginning the season unranked.

-Alabama leads Georgia in the all-time series 42–25–4.

For more on the college football odds on the national championship, from the point spread to the over/under, click here , and for the betting results on all the bowl games so far, from which teams covered to the moneyline payouts, click here .

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.