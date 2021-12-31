College Football College football odds: Alabama-Georgia national championship lines 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were two. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Here are the opening lines and odds for the College Football National Championship game — the point spread, odds to win the title and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia (8 p.m. ET Monday, January 10, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -2.5 (Georgia is favored to win by than 2.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia is a -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.27 total); Alabama is a +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Of course, because Alabama and Georgia are the only remaining teams, their odds to win the game (also known as the moneyline) are the same as their respective odds to win the national championship.

Odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.27 total)

Alabama: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Alabama knocked off the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in one half of the semifinal on New Year's Eve, covering as 13.5-point favorites with a 21-point victory, while Georgia marched past the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 34-11, also covering as 7.5-point favorites.

As a result, this year's national championship game is a rematch of December's SEC championship game, in which Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 for the Crimson Tide's seventh straight win over the Bulldogs. Georgia was a 6.5-point favorite in that initial matchup, with Alabama winning as a +190 underdog on the moneyline.

These two teams similarly collided in both the 2018 SEC Championship and College Football Playoff National Championship games — a double-dip that Alabama swept.

Can Georgia turn the tide and finally knock off Nick Saban & Co.? Or will Alabama come away with its fourth national title in eight seasons of the CFP era? Head on over to FOX Bet to place your bets now!

