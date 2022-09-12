College Football
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain
College Football

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain

1 day ago

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. 

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. 

Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame's depth chart for this Saturday's home game against California. 

Notre Dame is 0-2 under first-year coach Freeman after beginning the season ranked fifth in the country.

Reporting by The Associated Press

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 3: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 3: Top 25 early lines

9 hours ago
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
College Football

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

1 day ago
Who is Texas' starting QB? Sark insists Card, Ewers both 'day-to-day'
College Football

Who is Texas' starting QB? Sark insists Card, Ewers both 'day-to-day'

1 day ago
Sportsbooks win big in college football and NFL thanks to underdogs
National Football League

Sportsbooks win big in college football and NFL thanks to underdogs

1 day ago
Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers
College Football

Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes