No. 9 Notre Dame takes on Florida State: College football top moments

An epic Week 1 of college football comes to a close with a clash between No. 9 Notre Dame and Florida State.

The Seminoles hold a 6-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 4-1 advantage in games played in the state of Florida, according to Seminoles.com. Notre Dame's most recent trip to Tallahassee came in 2014, when FSU beat the Irish 31-27 in a matchup of two top-five squads.

The rankings are different this time around, as the Seminoles aim to play spoiler to close out the first full weekend of football action. Will they get it done?

Here are the top moments from the game:

Notre Dame had a near-flawless opening drive of the game that resulted in a Jack Coan 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer.

For the drive, Coan completed all four pass attempts for 81 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

After a couple of disappointing series, the Seminoles found success on the ground on their third drive.

Running back Jashaun Corbin broke off an 89-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

After falling behind early, the momentum completely swung in favor of the Seminoles who scored 14 unanswered points.

Their second touchdown came thanks to quarterback Jordan Travis in the red zone.

But just as fast as the Seminoles stole the momentum, the Fighting Irish took it right back.

After a field goal, the Fighting Irish scored a touchdown on the next drive thanks to a 23-yard Joe Wilkins touchdown reception in traffic.

The Seminoles used the halftime intermission to get regrouped and immediately responded in the third quarter.

Jordan Travis found Ja'Khi Douglas for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Seminoles a 20-17 lead.

That was just the beginning of the fireworks for the third quarter.

Notre Dame took the punch from the Seminoles and responded right back with a 37-yard touchdown reception from Kevin Austin Jr. from Jack Coan.

The Fighting Irish also were able to get a second interception from All-American safety Kyle Hamilton on their next defensive possession which led to a 6-yard touchdown reception from Kyren Williams.

After falling down 20-17, the Fighting Irish's 14 straight points gave them a 31-20 lead behind Cohan's fourth touchdown pass in his first career start.

And at that point it was all Notre Dame.

After a third interception by their defense, they scored a rushing touchdown to push their lead to 38-20 and take full control of the game.

But Florida State wasn't done, running off 14 unanswered points of their own to get right back into the game, with the last scoring drive being led by backup quarterback McKenzie Milton.

