Northwestern football staffers show support for fired coach Pat Fitzgerald

Published Aug. 9, 2023

Pat Fitzgerald's presence was hard to miss even if he was nowhere near the field on Wednesday.

Some Northwestern assistants and staff members paid tribute to the longtime coach and former Wildcats star linebacker who was fired last month amid a hazing scandal. They wore black shirts with "Cats Against the World" and his old number "51" in purple type, a show of solidarity that might also seem a bit tone-deaf.

"My purpose and my intentionality is gonna be solely based on supporting these young men, supporting this staff, making sure that my actions align with making sure that this fall is an incredible experience for them," interim coach David Braun said Wednesday after the first practice open to media. "It certainly isn't my business to censor anybody's free speech."

As for whether the shirts are tone-deaf? Braun said he's focused on supporting his players and staff.

Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. The cases span from 2004 to 2022, and attorneys representing some of the athletes who have already sued say more are coming.

Fitzgerald, who was fired after 17 seasons, has maintained he had no knowledge of hazing within his program. President Michael Schill and athletic Derrick Gragg have largely limited their public comments to statements issued in news releases and, other than a handful of interviews, not answered questions from reporters.

Players were made available Wednesday for the first time since the allegations of hazing abuse surfaced. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz expressed support for Fitzgerald and defended the culture of the program while declining to discuss the specific allegations.

On the other hand, Gragg released a statement expressing disappointment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

