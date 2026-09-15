Michigan vs. UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 3

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines face the UTEP Miners on Saturday in a Week 3 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Michigan earned a spot back in the Top 25 after defeating No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10. Despite the controversy surrounding their Week 1 win, the Wolverines remained focused and held the Sooners to fewer than 300 total yards.

Michigan limited Oklahoma to three conversions on 13 third-down attempts and forced two turnovers.

The Wolverines still looked incomplete offensively as Bryce Underwood completed 9 of 17 passes for just 111 yards, but the sophomore quarterback led Michigan with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.

UTEP also faced Oklahoma in Week 1, but the Miners suffered a much different result as the Sooners cruised to a 51-0 victory. UTEP responded by scoring 51 points of its own in Week 2, defeating Texas Southern 51-10 for its first win of the season.

Quarterback EJ Colson Jr. completed 14 of 21 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 19 Michigan vs. UTEP at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

UTEP @ Michigan Odds

Spread

Michigan -35.5 : -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

UTEP +35.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Over/Under

Over 49.5 : -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 49.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

UTEP @ Michigan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Michigan’s offense has yet to show it can be explosive or score in bunches. Through two games, the Wolverines have scored just 30 points and four touchdowns, including the controversial Hail Mary against Western Michigan.

UTEP scored more points last week than Michigan has all season, while Miners quarterback EJ Colson Jr. has accounted for more touchdowns than the entire Wolverines offense.

Bryce Underwood is completing just 53% of his passes and has the fewest passing yards among Big Ten starting quarterbacks who have played at least two games. The former No. 1 overall recruit has accounted for three touchdowns, two of which have come on the ground.

Michigan held Oklahoma to 10 points one week after the Sooners scored 51 against UTEP. The Miners won’t replicate that production against the Wolverines’ defense, while Michigan’s offense has looked pedestrian through two weeks.

Take the under.

The Pick: Under 49.5

How to Watch No. 19 Michigan vs. UTEP