No. 17 Arizona routs No. 22 Utah to keep Pac-12 title hopes alive

Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes and No. 17 Arizona used a fast start to beat No. 22 Utah 42-18 on Saturday for its first five-game winning streak in nine years.

The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) manhandled the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions from the opening drive, building a 28-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter.

Utah (7-4, 4-4) tightened up after that despite playing without three of its best defensive players, but Arizona's defense was just as good in the final Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats intercepted passes by Bryson Barnes twice in their own end and forced a turnover on downs near midfield to beat four AP Top 25 teams in a season for the first time since 1989. They are also the first team with four ranked wins this season, per FOX Sports research. Georgia joined them later on Saturday.

Fifita threw for 253 yards on 22-of-30 passing against a Utah defense missing rover Karene Reid, safety Cole Bishop and defensive end Jonah Elliss.

Still in the mix for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, the Wildcats charged out of the gate like they still had something to play for.

The Utes, out of the running for a third straight Pac-12 title, did not.

Arizona revved up an already-charged crowd by scoring on its opening drive with a trick play. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught a backward pass from Fifta and threw to a wide-open Michael Wiley for a 21-yard touchdown.

Anthony Ward then juked a blocker, smothered Jack Bouwmeester's punt and returned it 2 yards for another score. Montana Lemonious-Craig's 32-yard touchdown on a sideline pass made it 21-0 in the game's first 11 minutes.

The Wildcats weren't done. Wiley turned another sideline pass into a 31-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Jacob Manu spoiled Utah's first sustained drive with an interception at Arizona's 10, but Barnes regrouped and found Devaughn Vele on a 20-yard touchdown pass to pull the Utes within 28-7 at halftime.

Neither offense could gain much traction until Noah Coleman bounced outside for a 1-yard touchdown that put Arizona up 35-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Utes came out flat and it cost them. The defense was better after falling into the big early hole, but Utah's offense sputtered for much of the afternoon for its third loss in four games.

Arizona: The Wildcats' stellar start provided the cushion they needed when the offense stagnated in the second half. Arizona will likely move up in next week's AP Top 25 after reaching eight wins for the first time since going 10-4 in 2014.

Utah hosts Colorado next Saturday. Arizona plays at rival Arizona State next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

