College Football
No. 13 Texas Tech Holds Off No. 22 Houston After Failed 2-Point Conversion
College Football

No. 13 Texas Tech Holds Off No. 22 Houston After Failed 2-Point Conversion

Published Sep. 19, 2026 12:09 a.m. ET

J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey ran for second-half touchdowns and defending Big 12 champion No. 13 Texas Tech held on for a 28-26 on Friday night when Houston quarterback Conner Weigman came up just short of a 2-point conversion in the final minute.

Weigman's third TD pass, a 10-yarder to Patrick Overmyer with 49 seconds left, gave the Cougars (2-1, 0-1) a chance to tie in the conference opener for both teams. On the try for 2, Weigman took off to the left and lunged forward with the ball extended, though his knee came down before the ball broke the plane of the end zone.

Will Hammond was 17-of-27 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders (3-0, 1-0), who were down 10-0 with just one offensive snap only 9 1/2 minutes into their first Friday home game since 1941.

Weigman finished 27 of 38 for 282 yards.

After only two carries for 5 yards before halftime, Williams had consecutive runs of 19, 5 and 29 yards — the last a burst through the left side and pretty much untouched to the end zone to make it 21-17 only 2 1/2 minutes into the second half. Dickey had a 1-yard scoring run with 7:36 left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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