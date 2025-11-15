No. 11 Oklahoma Upsets No. 4 Alabama To Help Build its CFP Case

Kip Lewis had seven tackles, including two sacks, and No. 11 Oklahoma stunned fourth-ranked Alabama 23-21 on Saturday to send shock waves through the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 SEC) had three takeaways — scoring 17 points off those turnovers — and got a key stop late to end Alabama's winning streaks of eight games overall and 17 at home. The Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) had a chance in the waning minutes, but Ty Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Ryan Williams fell incomplete.

The Sooners ran out the clock from there, setting off a raucous celebration by their visiting fans. Oklahoma — a six-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook — managed just 212 yards of offense but had an interception and recovered two fumbles.

Alabama still controls its destiny in the SEC championship game race and can secure a spot by beating rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.