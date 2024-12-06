College Football
No. 10 Boise State earns spot in CFP, beating No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in Mountain West championship game
College Football

No. 10 Boise State earns spot in CFP, beating No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in Mountain West championship game

Published Dec. 6, 2024 11:28 p.m. ET

No. 10 Boise State earns spot in College Football Playoff, beating No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in Mountain West championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick reportedly met with UNC to possibly become its next head coach

Bill Belichick reportedly met with UNC to possibly become its next head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes