Nebraska vs. Michigan State odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more

Slowly but surely, the Michigan State Spartans are climbing their way up the Top 25 ladder this college football season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers, on the other hand, have to rebound after a "close but no cigar" showing against Oklahoma in Week 3.

Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Nebraska vs. Michigan State in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

NEBRASKA @ No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Michigan State -4.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -200 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Nebraska +170 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Fresh off an impressive 38-17 win over Miami on the road, Michigan State returns home to face a Nebraska team that will be drained from its near-upset against rival Oklahoma.

The Huskers have won their last two meetings vs. the Spartans but haven't won in East Lansing since 2012.

The good news for Nebraska is that it will return two defensive linemen from injury, just in time to face Kenneth Walker , the MSU RB who is fifth in the country at 6.82 yards per carry.

If the Huskers can bottle up Walker, they'll have a chance to pull the upset, as the secondary prevents explosive plays (only two plays of 30+ yards allowed this season).

But unless Adrian Martinez and the offense can consistently move the ball – something they've done quite well; 35th in yards per play – the Spartans should be able to play keep-away and win in a low-scoring game.

Pick: Michigan State (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

