College Football
NCAA panel approves continuing stopping clock for first downs in D-III
College Football

NCAA panel approves continuing stopping clock for first downs in D-III

Published Jun. 9, 2023 2:21 p.m. ET

The game clock will continue to stop for first downs in Division III for at least another year after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Committee approved a recommendation from the Football Rules Committee on Thursday.

The biggest college football rule change for this season in the other divisions will have the game clock continuing to run when a first down is gained except in the last two minutes of either half. Previously, the clock stopped when a first down was gained and restarted on the referee’s signal.

National supervisor of officials Steve Shaw said Division III administrators and coaches want to see how the new rule affects games in the upper divisions.

Keeping the clock running will take an estimated seven to eight plays out of games and, thus, reduce the number of times players are exposed to potential injury. Division III coaches and administrators who opposed the rule said they were satisfied with the current number of plays in their game.

There were an average of 172 plays per game in Division III last season compared with 178 in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UConn students expelled for vandalism after Huskies' NCAA championship win

UConn students expelled for vandalism after Huskies' NCAA championship win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes