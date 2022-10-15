College Football
NC State QB Devin Leary to miss remainder of season with pec injury
1 hour ago

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary was considered by many to be a dark horse Heisman candidate heading into this year's college football season.

Six weeks into the campaign, Leary's season has come to an end.

The NC State junior QB will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The school announced the news ahead of the Wolfpack's ACC matchup against Syracuse on Saturday.

Leary, who was the preseason ACC Player of the Year, suffered the injury after taking a big hit from Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer in the third quarter of NC State's 19-17 win over the Seminoles this past weekend.

"Additional imaging caused NC State's orthopedic team to determine that surgery to a torn pectoral muscle was the best course of action," the school said in a statement on Saturday. "There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery"

Leary is one of the most accomplished players in NC State football history. He has thrown for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career, while posting 1,265 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this year before his season came to an end.

Grad transfer Jack Campbell will take over the staring quarterback duties for the Wolfpack. He has appeared in two games this season, completing 6 of 13 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

