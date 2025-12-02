College Football
Multi-Platinum Rapper Toosii Commits to Playing Football at Syracuse
College Football

Multi-Platinum Rapper Toosii Commits to Playing Football at Syracuse

Published Dec. 2, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET

Rap artist Toosii is taking time off from his multi-platinum music career by going forward with his dream to pursue football after saying he has committed to Syracuse University.

The 25-year-old made the announcement in a message posted Monday on social media, and a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Toosii’s commitment to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Syracuse has not released that information.

It’s unclear whether Toosii has been offered a scholarship, or will join the team as a walk-on.

"COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality," Toosii wrote, before indicating he received interest from Syracuse coach Fran Brown. "When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home."

Toosii was born Nau’Jour Grainger and grew up in Syracuse before relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina. He played receiver in high school, and began exploring his return to football this summer by making an official visit to Maryland in August.

As part of his announcement, Toosii posted pictures of him wearing a No. 2 Orange football uniform. The person said the photos were taken during the rapper’s official visit to the school last weekend, during which he attended Syracuse’s season-ending 34-12 loss to Boston College.

Toosii put football on hold to focus on his music career in 2017. He broke through in 2023 with the single "Favorite Song," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Each of his two studio albums, "Poetic Pain" (released in 2020) and "Naujour" (2023), broke into the top 20 on the U.S. music charts, with "Naujour" earning a gold certification.

The singer and songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby and Khalid.

Syracuse finished 3-9 in Brown’s second season as coach. The Orange closed losing their final eight games in a skid that began after starting quarterback Steve Angeli was sidelined for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Syracuse Orange
Atlantic Coast
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes