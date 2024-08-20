Caleb Williams' former backup Miller Moss wins USC starting QB job
Miller Moss has been named the starting quarterback at USC, succeeding 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams.
Moss, a redshirt junior from Los Angeles, had been competing with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in training camp to replace Williams, now the starter for the Chicago Bears.
Moss was the frontrunner after his strong performance in the Holiday Bowl. With Williams sitting out to focus on the NFL draft, Moss threw for 372 yards and a Pac-12 bowl record six touchdowns against one interception in the 42-28 win over Louisville to earn offensive MVP honors.
Moss was part of USC’s 2021 recruiting class, the last under coach Clay Helton. Moss maintained his commitment to the Trojans despite the signing of another more touted quarterback prospect in Jaxson Dart. When Lincoln Riley replaced Helton and brought Williams with him from Oklahoma, Moss stayed at USC and served as the backup for the past two seasons.
Moss has thrown for 914 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception in 12 career games. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Moss projects as more of a pocket passer in Riley’s spread offense, which has traditionally favored mobile quarterbacks who can contribute in the run game.
USC will face No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sept. 1 in its season opener.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
