College Football
Caleb Williams' former backup Miller Moss wins USC starting QB job
College Football

Caleb Williams' former backup Miller Moss wins USC starting QB job

Published Aug. 20, 2024 10:17 a.m. ET

Miller Moss has been named the starting quarterback at USC, succeeding 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

Moss, a redshirt junior from Los Angeles, had been competing with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in training camp to replace Williams, now the starter for the Chicago Bears.

Moss was the frontrunner after his strong performance in the Holiday Bowl. With Williams sitting out to focus on the NFL draft, Moss threw for 372 yards and a Pac-12 bowl record six touchdowns against one interception in the 42-28 win over Louisville to earn offensive MVP honors.

USC's Miller Moss throws SIX touchdowns in win vs. Louisville in Holiday Bowl

USC's Miller Moss throws SIX touchdowns in win vs. Louisville in Holiday Bowl
ADVERTISEMENT

Moss was part of USC’s 2021 recruiting class, the last under coach Clay Helton. Moss maintained his commitment to the Trojans despite the signing of another more touted quarterback prospect in Jaxson Dart. When Lincoln Riley replaced Helton and brought Williams with him from Oklahoma, Moss stayed at USC and served as the backup for the past two seasons.

Moss has thrown for 914 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception in 12 career games. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Moss projects as more of a pocket passer in Riley’s spread offense, which has traditionally favored mobile quarterbacks who can contribute in the run game.

USC will face No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sept. 1 in its season opener.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young responds to 'Ultimate 134' replies

2024 college football rankings: RJ Young responds to 'Ultimate 134' replies

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes