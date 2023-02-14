College Football
Mike Bobo named Georgia's new OC as Todd Monken heads to Ravens
Mike Bobo named Georgia's new OC as Todd Monken heads to Ravens

3 hours ago

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs will turn to a familiar face to be the program's new offensive coordinator after Todd Monken was named the Baltimore Ravens' OC on Tuesday.

Mike Bobo, who spent this past season as an offensive analyst for the Bulldogs, will be the team's new offensive coordinator. The former Georgia QB served as the program's offensive coordinator from 2007-14 under former head coach Mark Richt. He was the head coach at Colorado State from 2015-19 before heading back to the SEC as South Carolina's OC in 2020 and Auburn's OC in 2021.

During his time as Georgia's offensive coordinator, Bobo worked with both Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray, two of the most accomplished signal-callers in program history. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2012, which is given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

Bobo will take over a Georgia offense that averaged more than 500 yards and 40.7 points per game last season. He will play a large role in the development of the team's new quarterback as Stetson Bennett is off to the NFL, leaving Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton set to compete for the starting role.

Monken, who served as the Bulldogs' OC from 2020-22, played a pivotal role in the team's back-to-back national championships. Georgia averaged more than 30 points per game in each of Monken's seasons as the team's OC, ranking in the upper half of the conference each season.

"We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.

"I am excited to name Mike Bobo as our next offensive coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC playcaller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and a coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball."

