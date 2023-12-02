College Football Michigan vs. Iowa live updates: Wolverines lead in second quarter of Big Ten title game Updated Dec. 2, 2023 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the 2023 college football season continues Saturday with a huge matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Michigan went undefeated for a second straight regular season and is looking to win the conference for the third consecutive year, which would send it to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year. The Wolverines are likely in position to earn the No. 1 overall ranking in the final CFP poll following No. 1 Georgia's loss earlier on Saturday. The team also gets head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines, who was suspended for the past three games.

Iowa, meanwhile, is looking to get revenge from the last time these two teams met for the Big Ten title in 2021, when Michigan won, 42-3. The Hawkeyes made their way to Indianapolis despite their constant struggles on offense, riding their high-powered defense to a 10-2 regular-season record.

Here are the top moments!

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa

Blake feeling great

It didn't take long for Blake Corum to reach the end zone. On the second play of the drive, Blake Corum ran right up the gut for a 2-yard score that gave the Wolverines a 10-0 lead.

What a return!

Michigan's biggest play of the first quarter came from its special teams. After forcing another Iowa punt, Semaj Morgan made a move and ran right up the middle, seeing daylight in front of him. An Iowa defender was eventually able to chase him down, but not before he was pushed out of bounds at the 5-yard line for an 87-yard return.

Taking the early lead

Michigan opted not to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Iowa's 17-yard, deciding to take the point instead. James Turner connected on the 35-yard field goal to give Michigan a 3-0 lead with over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Big pickup

Even after a false start on fourth-and-2, Michigan still opted to go for it on fourth-and-7 from Iowa's 36-yard line on its opening drive. J.J. McCarthy helped the Wolverines get the first down, throwing a dart to Cornelius Johnson for a 10-yard pickup.

Zinter comes out for the pregame toss

Zak Zinter joined his fellow Michigan captains for Saturday's coin toss after suffering a season-ending leg injury last week.

Michigan won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Here come the teams!

Michigan and Iowa took the field with Charles Woodson helping to introduce the Wolverines while George Kittle helped introduce introduce the Hawkeyes.

Setting the stage

Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who fractured his leg in last week's win over Ohio State, obviously won't be playing on Saturday, but will be on the sideline. He checked in on social media ahead of Saturday's primetime tilt.

Joel Klatt, who'll be on the call for Saturday's game, shared why the return of Jim Harbaugh is important for Michigan.

Stay tuned for updates!

