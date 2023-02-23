College Football Michigan star Blake Corum to miss spring practice after knee surgery Updated Feb. 23, 2023 5:57 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate before injuring his knee in November, will not participate in spring practice, which started this week.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh announced the news on Thursday, according to ESPN, but also said that Corum is on track to be at full strength by June.

"He'll get a full summer cycle," Harbaugh said, according to the report.

[Can Michigan clear the bar it has set for itself?]

ADVERTISEMENT

Corum was injured in a Nov. 19 victory over Illinois. He attempted to play the following week against Ohio State, but was limited, and then decided to undergo surgery. He rushed for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Corum later announced that he would return to Michigan for a fourth season.

Harbaugh addressed the media on Thursday, addressing an eventful offseason that included his decision to interview with the Denver Broncos, potential NCAA violations facing his program, and the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

"Compare us to perfect, and we’re going to come up short in the major areas," Harbaugh said in his first remarks since the season ended. "Compare us to any other program, I think you’re going to see that it doesn’t get any better."

A year after saying the door was closed on a return to the NFL , the former San Francisco 49ers coach talked with the Broncos about their vacant coaching job that was later filled by Sean Payton .

Harbaugh said multiple coaches on his staff had conversations with NFL teams but chose to stay at the school.

"I’m one of them," he said. "People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally."

There was one coaching change, though: Weiss was fired in January. Weiss failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.

"I don’t really know anything and if I did, I don’t think I could comment on it," Harbaugh said.

What can Michigan fans expect this offseason? Joel Klatt discusses Michigan and the off-field drama around the program.

Shortly after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan announced it received notice that the NCAA is looking into potential rules infractions in the football program.

The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings last month that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share