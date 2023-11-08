College Football
Michigan star Blake Corum says he had no business with Connor Stalions
Published Nov. 8, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET

Michigan All-American Blake Corum says he has no business relationship with Connor Stalions, the former Wolverines staffer at the center of an NCAA sign-stealing investigation into the program, and he was unaware of documents filed for a company with his name on them.

Wyoming Secretary of State online records show Stalions, Corum and another person listed as organizers for BC2 Housing LLC. The initial filing was made March 28, 2022, and the address listed for the business was in Ann Arbor.

[Why is sign-stealing an issue? Don't blame the technology]

Corum was asked Tuesday by reporters about his name being listed on the records. He said the first he had heard of it was a few hours earlier.

"I don’t have any businesses with Connor or anything like that," the star running back said. "But I’m glad whoever found it, whoever searched the web, was able to find that, I appreciate you. My attorneys are on it. Definitely get that figured out right away, get my name taken off of whatever it is."

Michigan is facing possible discipline from the Big Ten Conference related to the allegations that Stalions was purchasing tickets to the games of Wolverines opponents and sending people to the games to video record teams' play-calling signals.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Stalions was selling vacuum cleaners online and storing them at his home in Ann Arbor.

"I’m a clean person, but I’m not a cleaner," Corum told reporters. "Vacuums aren’t my thing. I don’t know anything about that."

No. 2 Michigan plays at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

