Michigan vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 5

The Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Michigan Wolverines in a Big 10 showdown Saturday in a Week 5 college football matchup on FOX.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines were on the wrong end of a last-second touchdown last week, falling 20-19 to No. 14 Iowa. Michigan is now unranked for the second time in three weeks. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for the second-most yards of his career, but the offense couldn’t put the game away with two minutes remaining. Now, the Wolverines must regroup as they leave Ann Arbor for the first time this season.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck may have gotten a little carried away celebrating the Golden Gophers 27-24 win over Washington last week, smearing one of his players’ blood on his face. But, Minnesota is 3-1 for the second straight season and has a chance to open conference play 2-0.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Minnesota at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct 3.

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Michigan @ Minnesota Odds

Moneyline

Michigan : -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Minnesota: +176 (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)

Spread

Michigan -5.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Minnesota +5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 43.5 : -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 43.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Michigan @ Minnesota Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Minnesota scored at least 27 points in just three conference games last season and finished with exactly 27 in its conference opener this year. Now, its middle-of-the-pack offense faces a Michigan defense that hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season. The Wolverines are allowing the seventh-fewest yards in the country (236.3 per game) and just 14.8 points per game.

Michigan’s offense hasn’t been a high-scoring machine either. The Wolverines average 25.3 points per game, the second-fewest in the Big Ten ahead of only Michigan State. Underwood and the offense have topped 20 points just once, against UTEP.

With Michigan’s dominant defense and both offenses struggling to score consistently, expect a classic, low-scoring Big Ten matchup. Take the under in this showdown between the Wolverines and Golden Gophers.

The Pick: Total Under 43.5

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota