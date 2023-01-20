College Football
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation
College Football

Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation

1 day ago

Three days after being placed on administrative leave, Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is at the center of an investigation involving a report of computer access crimes at Schembechler Hall.

"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Weiss released a statement shortly after the school made its announcement.

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff," Weiss said. "The potential of team 144 knows no bounds.

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love."

Weiss was hired by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in 2021 to be the program's quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season, sharing play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.

Michigan ranked second in total offense in the Big Ten in 2022 en route to a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines fell to TCU in a CFP semifinal matchup, finishing No. 3 in the AP Top 25. The program won its first Big Ten title in 17 years and made its first trip to the CFP in Weiss' first season on the staff in 2021.

Weiss, 39, was a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ staff from 2009-2020, prior to arriving at Michigan.

More on College Football:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach
College Football

Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach

16 hours ago
Florida releases QB Jaden Rashada from national letter of intent
College Football

Florida releases QB Jaden Rashada from national letter of intent

1 day ago
College football transfer portal tracker: Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss

1 day ago
Deion Sanders lands top cornerback as 5-star flips to Colorado
College Football

Deion Sanders lands top cornerback as 5-star flips to Colorado

2 days ago
Five best matchups on the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule
College Football

Five best matchups on the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes