Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation

Three days after being placed on administrative leave, Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is at the center of an investigation involving a report of computer access crimes at Schembechler Hall.

"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Weiss released a statement shortly after the school made its announcement.

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff," Weiss said. "The potential of team 144 knows no bounds.

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love."

Weiss was hired by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in 2021 to be the program's quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season, sharing play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore .

Michigan ranked second in total offense in the Big Ten in 2022 en route to a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines fell to TCU in a CFP semifinal matchup, finishing No. 3 in the AP Top 25 . The program won its first Big Ten title in 17 years and made its first trip to the CFP in Weiss' first season on the staff in 2021.

Weiss, 39, was a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ staff from 2009-2020, prior to arriving at Michigan.

