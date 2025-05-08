College Football
Metallica, Virginia Tech light up Richter scale with 'Enter Sandman'
College Football

Metallica, Virginia Tech light up Richter scale with 'Enter Sandman'

Published May. 8, 2025 2:25 p.m. ET

"Exit light. Enter night. Take my hand. We're off to never-never land" is what the Virginia Tech Hokies hear before they take the field for a home game at Lane Stadium.

And that tradition was embraced on Wednesday night, as Metallica performed "Enter Sandman," which is played as the Hokies' football team runs out of the tunnel before games, at Lane Stadium.

Furthermore, in blasting the iconic heavy metal song, Metallica and the home crowd lit the Richter scale up during the playing of "Enter Sandman."

The Wednesday night concert was part of Metallica's M72 World Tour. As for the timeless song, "Enter Sandman" was released by Metallica in 1991, and it ultimately became one of the most played songs at professional sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Enter Sandman" is arguably most associated with being the walkout song for New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera, though fellow Hall of Fame reliever Billy Wagner also came out to the hit song before taking the hill.

Furthermore, the horse "Sandman" — who was named after the song — finished seventh in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby last weekend; Metallica's James Hetfield met "Sandman" in the week leading up to the race.

As for the home team, the Hokies are coming off a 6-7 season that saw them go 4-4 in ACC play — good for ninth in the conference. They lost to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Head coach Brent Pry is entering his fourth season as Virginia Tech's head coach, with the Hokies posting a 16-21 record from 2022-24. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Atlantic Coast
Virginia Tech Hokies
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Akron football ineligible for postseason due to Academic Progress Rate score

Akron football ineligible for postseason due to Academic Progress Rate score

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes