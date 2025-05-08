College Football Metallica, Virginia Tech light up Richter scale with 'Enter Sandman' Published May. 8, 2025 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Exit light. Enter night. Take my hand. We're off to never-never land" is what the Virginia Tech Hokies hear before they take the field for a home game at Lane Stadium.

And that tradition was embraced on Wednesday night, as Metallica performed "Enter Sandman," which is played as the Hokies' football team runs out of the tunnel before games, at Lane Stadium.

Furthermore, in blasting the iconic heavy metal song, Metallica and the home crowd lit the Richter scale up during the playing of "Enter Sandman."

The Wednesday night concert was part of Metallica's M72 World Tour. As for the timeless song, "Enter Sandman" was released by Metallica in 1991, and it ultimately became one of the most played songs at professional sporting events.

"Enter Sandman" is arguably most associated with being the walkout song for New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera, though fellow Hall of Fame reliever Billy Wagner also came out to the hit song before taking the hill.

Furthermore, the horse "Sandman" — who was named after the song — finished seventh in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby last weekend; Metallica's James Hetfield met "Sandman" in the week leading up to the race.

As for the home team, the Hokies are coming off a 6-7 season that saw them go 4-4 in ACC play — good for ninth in the conference. They lost to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Head coach Brent Pry is entering his fourth season as Virginia Tech's head coach, with the Hokies posting a 16-21 record from 2022-24.

