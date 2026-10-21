Maryland Terrapins Part With Head Coach Mike Locksley, Name Interim

That's a wrap for Mike Locksley at College Park.

The Maryland Terrapins announced on Wednesday afternoon that they've moved on from their full-time head coach of eight years.

"Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program," Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics Jim Smith said in a statement. "On behalf of the University of Maryland, I want to thank Michael for his dedication to our football program and the genuine care he showed our student-athletes.

"Michael represented Maryland with pride, strengthened our connection throughout the state and the region, and made a lasting impact on the young men he coached. We are grateful to Michael, Kia, and his family for everything they have contributed to our university."

Maryland is coming off a 37-30 loss at home to the now-2-4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and has lost five consecutive games, dropping the Terrapins to 2-5.

Maryland owes Locksley $9.2 million. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will be Maryland's interim coach.

Maryland appeared in three bowl games under head coach Mike Locksley. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Maryland football and this community mean a great deal to me," Locksley said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this program for so many years, and for the relationships I have built with our players, staff, alumni and supporters. I am proud of the work we have done together and remain deeply invested in the success and well-being of the young men in this program. They deserve our continued support, and I will always want the best for them and Maryland football.



"My connection to this region and the people who make this community special is something I will always value. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and our entire program during my time at Maryland, and I wish the players, staff and the entire Maryland football community success in the future."

Mike Locksley's Maryland Stint

Maryland went a combined 38-49 under Locksley from 2019-26.

Locksley was also the school's interim coach for six games in the 2015 season (Maryland went 1-5), its running backs coach from 1997-2002 and its offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2012-15.

A pair of 8-5 campaigns in 2022 and 2023 offered hope for the Maryland faithful, but the Terrapins ultimately followed the consecutive bullish campaigns with 4-8 seasons in both 2024 and 2025. Moreover, the Terrapins finished with a losing record in four of Locksley's seven complete seasons on the job.

Still, Locksley's combined 39 wins at Maryland are tied with Bobby Ross for fifth among head coaches in program history.

Mike Locksley's Coaching History

The Maryland job marked Locksley's second full-time head-coaching position, as he was the head coach at New Mexico from 2009-11, with the Lobos going 2-26 under him. Prior to taking over at Maryland in 2019, Locksley was an assistant coach at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2016-18, highlighted by being the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2018.

Maryland has a bye this coming week, followed by it hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 31 (12 p.m. ET on FS1).