College Football
Steve Sarkisian Sticks With Arch Manning At QB Despite Texas’ Two-Game Slide
College Football

Steve Sarkisian Sticks With Arch Manning At QB Despite Texas’ Two-Game Slide

Published Oct. 20, 2026 4:57 p.m. ET

Arch Manning remains the starting quarterback for No. 19 Texas despite the Longhorns' offensive struggles in consecutive losses, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

"There’s no doubt about it, Arch can play better for us, but he's our starter," Sarkisian said in his weekly news conference. "We need to see a better version of him this week."

The Longhorns were No. 1 two weeks ago before suffering consecutive losses in the regular season for the first time since 2021. Texas (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) plays No. 7 Mississippi (5-1, 3-1) at home on Saturday.

Manning, a fourth-year player, has struggled in his second season as the full-time starter and has been the target of criticism in a Texas offense that has misfired all season. His three fourth-quarter turnovers were critical in losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

The nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school. He was projected as a potential Heisman Trophy winner from the day he arrived on campus.

Sarkisian said Manning can still be coached into a better player than he's shown this season.

"Sometimes that’s patting him on the back. Sometimes that’s tough love, and we’ve got to be honest with him on where he needs to improve," Sarkisian said. "The player is in there, and it’s our job to get it out of him."

Sarkisian said he liked Manning's attitude when they spoke after the Florida loss.

"He's got a chip on his shoulder," Sarkisian said. "I like it."

Manning promised he will play better.

"This team is built for adversity. I’m built for adversity," Manning said. "It's hard not to have a chip on my shoulder … I think I play better with it."

Texas went 10-3 in Manning's first season as a starter in 2025 and barely missed the College Football Playoff. After early struggles last season, Manning was among the SEC's best quarterbacks as Texas won seven of its last eight games.

This season, Manning ranks 11th among SEC quarterbacks with 1,295 yards passing, a 64% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. His decision-making as plays develop has been notably hesitant and he has been sacked 17 times.

Until the Florida loss, there had been suggestions that Sarkisian could bench Manning for backup KJ Lacey, a sophomore who was a top-rated recruit but has little game experience.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Lacey has played in two games this season and completed 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards. He hasn't played since Texas beat UTSA 30-6 on Sept. 19.

Lacey normally gets snaps with the first-team offense in practice and that won't change this week, Sarkisian said.

Manning's struggles aren't the only problem with the Texas offense.

Sarkisian's play-calling has been heavily criticized. Texas has scored more than three touchdowns just once this season, and the Longhorns average just 135 yards per game rushing, which ranks among the worst in the SEC.

Sarkisian noted that every team in the SEC now has a loss and Texas is still in the mix for a conference championship.

"It’s easy to listen to the outside noise, the ‘sky is falling and the season’s over,’" Sarkisian said. "We’ve got to get back on the horse. We've got to ride."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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