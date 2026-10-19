Big Bets Report: $66 On 18-leg Parlay Cashes For More Than $203k

The opportunity to turn five bucks into six figures doesn’t come around very often. Pretty much never, to be precise.

In a wild weekend of college football and NFL betting, a Hard Rock Bet customer recognized that fact and instead settled for turning $5 into more than $30,000.

More on that stunning wager, along with a nearly half-million-dollar bet that connected, plus an incredible long-shot NFL parlay that banked more than $200,000.

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Timing Is Everything

From the noon ET kickoffs right through the prime-time games, college football Week 7 odds saw carnage for the favorites. By now, you probably all know, so here’s the abridged list:

Florida 27, Texas 24, with the Longhorns 13.5-point home favorites

Tennessee 26, Alabama 10, with the Tide -7.5 on the road

Auburn 27, Georgia 24, with the Bulldogs huge 19.5-point home favorites

BYU 28, Notre Dame 24, with the Irish -10.5-point favorites

One bettor stunningly called all those upsets on a $5 moneyline parlay. But the Hard Rock customer also included Boston College moneyline vs. Pittsburgh and Florida State moneyline vs. Miami.

Outright wins from all six teams would’ve netted $119,524.

BC indeed got there, knocking off visiting Pitt 27-21. But Florida State, despite a valiant effort as a 20.5-point road underdog, lost 43-35 in double overtime.

BYU's upset over Notre Dame helped one bettor cash in on a big payday (Getty Images).

However, at 9:40 p.m. ET Saturday night, ostensibly midway through the Florida State-Miami and Notre Dame-BYU games, a prescient decision was made.

With four of six legs already in, the bettor took a cashout option of $31,056.83. By night’s end, BYU got there, but Florida State did not.

If the bettor held onto the ticket, then that $5 becomes nothing. Instead, the customer got massive ROI of 6,200x.

Not a bad Saturday's worth of work.

Bear Market

From Weeks 3-5, the Bears didn’t have QB Caleb Williams, while he recovered from a hamstring injury. Williams returned in Week 6 against the Falcons.

Granted, Williams could’ve been a bit rusty from the layoff. But a DraftKings Sportsbook customer had full faith and credit in Chicago’s signal-caller.

The bettor put an eye-popping $465,000 on Bears moneyline -115, just needing Chicago to win by any margin.

Williams then went out and had an excellent day. He completed his first dozen passes to help the Bears to a 14-0 lead, and that cushion eventually stretched to 31-7.

Williams finished 30 of 36 passing with one TD pass, as Chicago held off Atlanta 31-23.

The profit on that major wager was $404,364, for a total payout of $869,364.

Parlay Partay

At Caesars Sports, a customer hit on an absolute lottery ticket in Sunday’s NFL.

The bettor put $66 on an 18-leg player prop parlay, with every leg tied to either receptions or receiving yards. Two legs were voided based on injury protection that Caesars offers on such wagers.

Still, the other 16 legs all got through. And at absolutely insane odds of approximately +307831, or in slightly easier-to-digest terms, just beyond 3078/1.

That transformed $66 into a massive windfall of $203,169. The full list, from Caesars’ post on X:

Also at Caesars: It’s one thing to bet on big underdogs pregame. It’s quite another to take them when they’re sizable ‘dogs during the game.

That didn’t deter one bettor from crafting a three-team moneyline ‘dog parlay during Sunday’s early slate of NFL games.

The Browns, Steelers and winless Titans were all down double-digits in the first half of their games. Still, the customer decided to drop $375 on this in-game ticket:

Cleveland came back to win 13-10 on a final-second field goal.

Pittsburgh rallied to tie the game at 19 and force overtime, then won 26-19.

And Tennessee had a 20-point fourth quarter, including a blocked punt for a touchdown, to upset Indianapolis 26-20.

And that’s how you fortuitously turn $375 into $76,540.

Prediction Market Winners & Losers

From an ROI standpoint, it’s hard to do better than this: A Polymarket Sports customer put $690 on wideout Matthew Golden scoring the first TD in the Packers’ game vs. the Cowboys.

The price on that trade was 5%, which correlates to odds of about +1900.

With 4:43 left in the first quarter, Golden caught a 9-yard pass from Jordan Love to put the Packers up 7-0. And the trader banked $13,110 in profit (total payout $13,800).

On the flip side, a Novig customer put $82,939 on the Falcons to beat the Bears, at a price of 48.5% (+106). By the fourth quarter, Atlanta was in a 31-7 hole.

The Falcons rallied but came up short, losing 31-23. So that’s a high-five-figure loser.

For Thursday’s Seahawks-Broncos game, a Polymarket trader put $5,548.96 on Seattle running back George Holani to score a touchdown. It was a good sweat, stretching into the final six minutes of regulation, but Holani found the end zone.

At a price of 16% (+525), the customer profited $29,132.04 (total payout $34,681).

Knowing The Script

How about a more relatable bet amount? Like, say, $3.

At Fanatics Sportsbook, a customer with three dollars and a modest dream put together a three-leg player-prop parlay on the Texans-Jaguars game in London.

The first leg was the key, with Texans tight end Foster Moreau a healthy +9000 (90/1) to score two or more touchdowns Sunday.

Moreau then scored the game’s first TD, with 5:13 left in the first quarter and added a second in the waning seconds of the first half.

That clinched the second leg of the parlay, too, which was C.J. Stroud to have two or more TD passes.

Harrison finished with 34 receiving yards on three receptions.

At odds of +16500 (165/1), the bettor’s three bucks turned into $498.

Here's Hoping You Had It, Part I

Notwithstanding the aforementioned six-leg upset-special parlay, there weren’t many people willing to put parlay money on the monumental upsets that unfolded Saturday.

"I can’t say that we had any four-team parlay tickets with Tennessee-Florida-BYU-Auburn moneyline floating around," Borgata Sports sportsbook director Tom Gable said.

But if you’d put $10 on the combination of:

Florida +400

Tennessee +250

Auburn +810

BYU +360

Then, at huge odds of +73155 (about 732/1), that parlay would’ve netted $7,315.50.

And in the Missed It By That Much Department: At Hard Rock Bet, a customer piled up seven college football underdogs on a $58 parlay. Six legs delivered:

Florida +400

BYU +350

Tennessee +250

North Carolina +130 vs. Duke

Kentucky +200 vs. Oklahoma

Arkansas +185 vs. Vanderbilt

However, Mississippi State — the biggest underdog of the batch at +650, vs. LSU — got dunked on 31-0.

If the Bulldogs had joined the upset brigade, then the customer would’ve won a whopping $673,649.

Here's Hoping You Had It, Part II

It’s not all about making big bets or cashing out huge on a 10-leg parlay. Which, to be clear, is rare.

Sometimes, it’s about putting 10 bucks on a single straight bet, backing a long shot or semi-long shot and getting a solid return on investment.

For example, at DraftKings, the aforementioned Moreau was an even bigger long shot to score two touchdowns, at +14000 (140/1). Putting $10 bucks on that would have you sitting on $1,400 profit today.

At FanDuel Sports, Moreau was +4500 in the First TD Scorer market. A tenner there would’ve paid out $450.

A $10 wager on Travis Hunter anytime TD scorer would have cashed out for $190. (Getty Images)

Also at FanDuel, Jags defensive back/wideout Travis Hunter was +1900 to score a touchdown. Early in the fourth quarter, Hunter collected a 7-yard TD pass from Trevor Lawrence.

That’s $190 profit on a $10 bet.

Or how about calling out an upset? At FanDuel, Auburn was a +860 moneyline underdog vs. No. 1 Georgia.

As noted above, the Tigers pulled off a shocking 27-24 road upset. A $10 bet would’ve profited $86. Not an eye-popping amount, but a nice win to be sure.

And if you got frisky and put $100 on Auburn, then the payday would be $860.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

The biggest reported bet on either NFL Week 6 odds or college football Week 7 odds was the above $465,000 on the Bears.

But a couple of major wagers landed on the final game of NFL Week 5, a thrilling showdown between the Bills and Rams last Monday night.

A DraftKings Sports customer plunked down $200,000 on Rams moneyline -175. And at Caesars Sports, a bettor put $102,000 on Rams -3.5.

Those proved to be big donations to the house, as Buffalo pulled off a 37-34 overtime victory.

Other notable major wagers:

$108,000 Steelers -2.5 (-108) vs. Falcons (Caesars). Pittsburgh’s big rally netted that bettor $100,000 profit (total payout $208,000).

$105,000 Texans +2.5 (-105) vs. Jaguars (Caesars). Underdog Houston won outright 34-31, and the customer profited $100,000 (total payout $205,000).

$100,000 Broncos +123 vs. Seahawks (Caesars). Denver had just 30 yards of offense in the second half, blowing a 14-3 lead. But the Broncos won 17-14 in OT, and the bettor profited $123,000 (total payout $223,000).

$40,000 Ohio State -2.5 vs. Indiana (DraftKings). The Buckeyes held on for a 19-15 win and cover. So the bettor profited $36,364 (total payout $76,364)

$36,000 Seahawks defense/special teams touchdown +500. Seattle had just one TD, and it came the traditional way, on offense. That’s a five-figure loser.

Per usual, keep in mind that these high-rolling customers not only have the means to make big bets, but the ability to absorb big losses. All of us average Joes and Janes cannot do that.

Keep your bet size and expectations reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.