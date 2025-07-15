College Football LSU? Clemson? Head Coach Brian Kelly Thinks LSU Is 'THE Death Valley' Updated Jul. 15, 2025 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The start of college football is looming, with Week 1 filled with marquee matchups. One of the most anticipated battles will be between the two Tigers. The LSU Tigers will travel to Death Valley for a primetime showdown against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

While both stadiums are known as Death Valley, LSU head coach Brian Kelly says they’re letting Clemson borrow the name.

Since Kelly's time at LSU, the Tigers are 0-3 in season openers, and Clemson could be their toughest opponent yet.

In 2024's Week 1, LSU fell short to the USC Trojans, losing 27-20. The 2023 season saw Brian Kelly face his worst season opener, losing 45-24 to Florida State. Going back to his first season leading the Tigers, Kelly also lost to the Seminoles, 24-23.

As the winningest active NCAA coach with 313 victories, Kelly boasts a 29-11 overall record and a 17-7 SEC record.

Bill Belichick & Brian Kelly in Klatt’s coaching pressure index

Entering his 18th season as Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney has had more success in season openers, with a 12-4 record.

However, Clemson has also struggled in its recent season openers, suffering a 34-3 defeat to Georgia in 2024 and a 28-7 loss to Duke in 2023.

With a 180-47 overall record, Swinney is the all-time winningest coach in Tiger history.

While Clemson opens as a three-point favorite in the Week 1 matchup, LSU leads the all-time series between the Tiger teams 3-1.

