Lincoln Riley at USC, Aidan Hutchinson's draft outlook and more

With spring games kicking off this month and the 2022 NFL Draft just a couple of weeks away, college football has reentered the public eye.

FOX Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman spoke with Colin Cowherd Tuesday on "The Herd," discussing USC's outlook under Lincoln Riley, plus what insiders are saying about potential NFL draftees.

Here are the biggest stories to follow this month in college football:

USC prepares for the Lincoln Riley era

It has been over 15 years since Reggie Bush and the USC Trojans stood atop the college football world. The Trojans have struggled mightily as of late, including a disastrous 4-8 campaign in 2021.

But with Lincoln Riley making a shocking move from Oklahoma to the City of Angels this offseason, many around the country are prepared for USC to return atop the college football mountaintop.

Feldman is keen on an immediate turnaround for USC, projecting nine wins for the transfer-laden Trojans.

"Everything went wrong for [USC] last season and they won four games," Feldman said. "The Pac-12 is not the SEC, it's not even the Big Ten, so that's there for the taking."

Feldman argued that many are underestimating the talent that USC is welcoming in along with their highly touted coach, luring former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, ex-Oregon running back Travis Dye and a healthy crop of stars to South Central LA.

"You bring in a quarterback in Caleb Williams that had more good than bad last season and knows Lincoln Riley's system," Feldman said. "I don't think people outside the West Coast know how productive Travis Dye has been."

USC's defense is Feldman's biggest concern, adding that personnel deficiencies could take a couple of seasons to replace. The Trojans allowed 31.8 points per game last season, which ranked 103rd mark in the FBS.

Still, Feldman argues that Riley's shootout mentality will lead the Trojans to a successful 2022 season, despite some deficiencies on defense.

"They're going to have to be outscored," Feldman said. "And now, this to me is the biggest thing, they have an identity. When was the last time USC had an identity? Lincoln Riley will bring that, and don't underestimate what a really good quarterback can do."

College coaches weigh in on NFL Draft prospects

Feldman's prognosis on Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett is surprisingly positive.

Pickett's hand size dominated the airwaves during the NFL combine, and pundits have questioned the 23-year-old gunslinger's arm strength and how his game will transfer to the professional level.

Many believe Pickett will fall to the middle of the first round, with FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre slotting him at the 11th overall pick in his most recent NFL Mock Draft. Feldman tabbed Pickett as the first QB off the board and the sixth overall pick in his recent mock.

The Panthers' all-time passing leader lit up the ACC for four seasons, including a remarkable 4,319-yard senior season where he threw 42 touchdowns and helped lead Pitt to the ACC championship game. Opposing coaches, unsurprisingly, praised Pickett's experience and decision-making, with many adding that he could make an immediate impact in the NFL.

"You have a guy that is a very mature quarterback," Feldman said. "[He's] someone who has played a lot of football. When you talked to people who have faced him they're like, "He's a really, really good college quarterback,' and they think he will translate well. And I think he's more ready to come in."

Feldman added that Pickett's poise and experience in a West Coast, pro-style system make him more game-ready than players like Malik Willis, who hail from run-pass option offenses.

Aidan Hutchinson's love for the game

Much like McIntyre, Feldman also believes Aidan Hutchinson is bound to be the first player selected in this year's draft.

Opposing coaches raved about the Michigan edge rusher's motor, athleticism and versatility, believing that film sessions don't fully capture Hutchinson's disruptiveness.

"[Coaches] say that he's even more impressive in person as opposed to what you see on film," Feldman said. "He plays strong, plays violent, he's a really good athlete and he has a lot of flexibility in terms of what you can do scheme-wise. He pretty much checks off every box."

But the biggest selling point for Hutchinson is his love for football, which separates him from fellow elite prospects like Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"The biggest concerns is that he plays in spurts and he disappears in some games," Feldman said of Thibodeaux. "There are also some concerns about how committed to football he is.

"He was the No. 1 recruit in the country and he has been anointed for a long time. I don't think anybody thinks he's a bad kid at all, it's just there are some things that give people concern about the commitment and the dedication."

