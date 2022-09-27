College Football Late Maryland touchdown costs FOX Bet Super 6 contestant $10,000 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One would-be FOX Bet Super 6 winner lost out on $10,000 after Maryland scored a late touchdown in its Big Noon matchup on FOX against Michigan in Week 4 of the college football season.

For everyone that missed out, the Big Noon Saturday contest is back this weekend. So there's another chance this weekend for players to pocket some big money.

Last weekend's contest was a fun one. From how many tackles each team would have to the team with the longest play, fans could choose six outcomes from the Maryland-Michigan game to win some cash.

One of the outcomes players could select in the contest was total points scored.

Our almost winner was a perfect 6-of-6 late into the matchup, and then, the unthinkable. The Terrapins made a last-minute push late into the fourth quarter to put more points on the board.

Great for the Terps and for bettors who took Maryland +17 at FOX Bet. Not so good for our potential $10,000 winner.

The final score was Michigan 34, Maryland 27. The total points scored by both teams equaled 61. The would-be winner's magic number was 53, as they predicted the total points to be 53 points or fewer — exactly where the score was sitting until the last 45 seconds of the game.

Had it not been for the Terps' garbage time TD and a 2-point conversion, one lucky FOX Bet Super 6 Big Noon contestant would be $10,000 richer right now.

We almost had it!

But what's better than having an almost winner? Having an actual winner!

In the MLB Super 6 challenge, a single player cashed in on $10,000 when the Cubs defeated the Yankees by one run. That final prediction meant that the baseball super fan had correctly predicted all six outcomes for last week's MLB challenge.

So people really do win, and hitting the jackpot doesn't have to be just a dream.

Are you ready to make your dreams a reality? If so, we are giving away more money this week!

Download the FOX Super 6 app and check out all the contests. The granddaddy of them all — this week's NFL Sunday Challenge — has a $1,000,000 prize!

There are a handful of ways for you to get in on the action and try your luck at winning some cash.

And remember, all these contests are free to play. They're easy, and they're fun.

See you in the app. We're rooting for you!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.