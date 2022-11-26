College Football Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Lane Kiffin, who had been connected to the head coaching vacancy at Auburn, will remain at Ole Miss, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday.

Kiffin, 47, said he met with his players and coaching staff before the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday, telling them he would be staying, and that it would be announced soon, Feldman reported.

Kiffin had been rumored to be Auburn's top target but had denied the reports on Twitter.

Kiffin is 23-12 in three seasons at Ole Miss. His contract extension will boost his annual salary from $7.5 million to around $9 million, ESPN reported.

Auburn has been searching for a head coach since firing Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31. The Tigers are reportedly turning their focus to current Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, who coached at Ole Miss from 2012-2017.

Auburn (2-5) takes on rival Alabama on Saturday.

