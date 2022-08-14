College Football Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops responds to John Calipari 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops passionately defended his program after recent comments from Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari.

After Calipari referred to Kentucky as a "basketball school" in an interview, Stoops responded on Twitter, then elaborated on his comments Saturday after practice, ESPN reported.

"When you start talking about my program and others that we compete against — me, I don't do that," Stoops said. "I stay in my lane. So that's in defense of my players, in defense of the work that we've done. And believe me, we want to continue to push. But don't demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment that people have done to get to this point. I don't need to apologize for that, and I won't."

Calipari referred to the university as a "basketball school" in an interview and noted recently approved upgrades for other Kentucky programs. Stoops responded to the remarks on Twitter and said, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?" He ended with the hashtag "#4straightpostseasonwins," referencing the Wildcats' recent success on the gridiron.

Stoops also acknowledged his university's long history of basketball success, with eight national championships in men's hoops.

"We understand history," he said. "That's great. I embrace it and love it, the history of our basketball. I'm proud of it. I love it. I didn't have that history. We're creating it."

Calipari commented later on social media, saying he made a mistake comparing Kentucky’s athletic department to others and wants to make clear he will keep supporting the Wildcats football team.

Calipari said he heard what Stoops said in response to his push for upgraded practice facilities for the basketball program. Calipari says he reached out to Stoops on Thursday and will keep trying.

"Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on," Calipari wrote.

The Kentucky coach then added: "Now I’ll do what I’ve done for 30 years: Coach my team and block out the clutter."

Calipari guided Kentucky to its eighth NCAA championship in 2012, but hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2015. The Wildcats were bounced by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in their NCAA Tournament opener last spring. Kentucky football is coming off its second 10-win season in four years under Stoops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

