Joel Klatt ranks the top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2021 NFL Draft

3 hours ago

The NFL Draft is just weeks away, and teams will be looking to improve their rosters and potentially their long-term fortunes.

For the 2021 draft, there won't be a position more coveted than quarterback, with five potential first-round talents on the board.

With a loaded class of arm talent, there is plenty of debate about who the top prospects are and where they will land on draft night.

But don't worry, FOX Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt has you covered with everything you need to know heading into the draft.

Here are Klatt's top 10 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, with analysis on the top five. 

10. Ian Book, Notre Dame
2020 stats (12 games): 2,830 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, three interceptions

9. Davis Mills, Stanford
2020 stats (five games): 1,508 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, three interceptions

8. Sam Ehlinger, Texas
2020 stats (10 games): 2,566 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, five interceptions

7. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
2020 stats (10 games): 2,282 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, three interceptions

6. Kyle Trask, Florida
2020 stats (12 games): 4,283 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions

5. Mac Jones, Alabama
2020 stats (13 games): 4,500 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, four interceptions

Klatt's take: "My love affair with him begins with his efficiency and his accuracy. The ball comes out on time, every single time. He throws a beautiful, catchable ball. His efficiency and accuracy jump off the tape every single time you watch Alabama play."

Following in the footsteps of 2020 top-five pick Tua Tagovailoa, Jones led the Crimson Tide back to the mountaintop in his lone season as the starting quarterback. Alabama won every game by at least 16 points en route to winning the 2021 national championship.

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State
2019 stats (16 games): 2,786 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions

Klatt's take: "Trey Lance has a great skill set. When you watch him play, he's strong, he's physical, he has a strong arm. There's all these traits where you're like, 'Man, that translates.' I love his game."

North Dakota State played only one game this past season because of COVID-19, but in 2019, Lance showed his entire toolbox as a starter, recording 42 total touchdowns without throwing an interception. He led the Bison to a 16-0 record and the FCS national championship.

3. Zach Wilson, BYU
2020 stats (12 games): 3,692 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, three interceptions

Klatt's take: "He has a quick release. I love his release. He's highly competitive. I love his game."

Wilson entered the 2020 season with just 23 total touchdown passes across his first two years at BYU before exploding for 33 touchdown passes this past season. He accounted for 61 total touchdowns in his three seasons under center for the Cougars.

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State
2020 stats (eight games): 2,100 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions

Klatt's take: "He's got a great arm. I love his athleticism, and I love his leadership. Remember, a big reason why we even had college football to begin with, in particular the Big Ten, is because of Justin Fields. This guy is an alpha."

Fields started just two seasons at Ohio State, but he was 20-2 in that time, leading the Buckeyes to the 2021 national championship game. He accumulated 78 total touchdowns as a starter.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
2020 stats (10 games): 3,153 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, five interceptions

Klatt's take: "This guy is off the charts, as high of a floor as you could possibly want from a quarterback. He's plug-and-play ready. He does everything well. He's got every throw."

In three years as a starter at Clemson, Lawrence went 35-2 and appeared in three College Football Playoffs, winning the 2019 national championship.

What more needs to be said?

Watch the entire video of Klatt's top 10 quarterback prospects below!

