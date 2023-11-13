College Football Jim Harbaugh leans into adversity angle, calls Michigan 'America's team' Updated Nov. 13, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In what has become an unfortunate pattern on Monday afternoons at Schembechler Hall, where the Michigan football team is enjoying its undefeated start to the season, head coach Jim Harbaugh exchanges serves and volleys with a press corps that poses questions he doesn't wish to answer.

It's a scene that has unfolded several times in recent weeks as the Big Ten and NCAA opened investigations into Harbaugh's program over an alleged sign-stealing scheme run by former analyst Connor Stalions. And because this isn't the first NCAA cloud to hover above Harbaugh in his nine years with the Wolverines, it's happened on a few other occasions, too.

His latest tap dance took place fewer than 48 hours after Michigan scored a résumé-boosting win at Penn State. Harbaugh, whom the Big Ten had suspended for the remainder of the regular season beginning Friday afternoon, watched the game from the team hotel. A regularly scheduled news conference two days later presented Harbaugh with his first opportunity for public remarks since word of his suspension reached the Wolverines on their descent into State College Regional Airport.

"Not gonna make any comments about where things stand with the ongoing circumstances because we have a hearing on Friday," Harbaugh said. "The support of President [Santa] Ono and the Board of Regents, [athletic director] Warde Manuel, is greatly appreciated. As is the tremendous support of our alumni and fan base towards our incredible football team. There is already so much to be thankful for. ‘Who's got it better than us?' is what we like to say. No-body."

A decision by the 22nd Circuit Court in Michigan to forgo an immediate ruling on the university's pursuit of a temporary restraining prior to kickoff at Penn State meant that the Big Ten's suspension held firm for at least a few more days. The next step is a hearing on Friday morning in which representatives from both sides, including Harbaugh, are expected to be in attendance. It's unclear how quickly a judge might rule following this week's hearing, but the Wolverines will be hoping for a swift resolution ahead of Saturday's game at Maryland. Harbaugh is not prohibited from traveling with the team regardless of whether his suspension is lifted.

In the meantime, even as his status remains unclear, Harbaugh cut an energetic and impassioned figure during a news conference that lasted 26 minutes. The rousing support he received from Michigan's players, acting coach Sherrone Moore, the athletic department, the administration, the fans and his daughter, Grace, who posted a lengthy defense of her father on Instagram, has enlivened Harbaugh and become the wind beneath his wings. Even with a raspy voice that sounded painful to media members in attendance, Harbaugh said he felt great after working out earlier in the day and described himself as "the iron wall that viruses bash against and shatter." His remedy? "Do some more pushups," Harbaugh said. "Eat an apple."

The only detail Harbaugh divulged about how the events of last weekend unfolded was the manner in which he learned of his suspension Friday afternoon. Harbaugh said someone handed him a phone over his shoulder on the team plane, and staring back at him was a report saying he'd been banned for the remainder of the regular season.

Joel Klatt breaks down the Jim Harbaugh suspension

"Warde was pretty upset," Harbaugh said. "He was on the plane, too. And he was pretty upset that he heard through social media and not through the office, the Big Ten office."

The remainder of the news conference was vintage Harbaugh in almost every way imaginable.

When asked what it would feel like to potentially miss what many expect to be the 1,000th victory in program history on Saturday, Harbaugh meandered through a story about taking the high road during verbal confrontations with his wife. And somehow that answer transitioned into a lengthy description of how Harbaugh cares for the family chickens:

"I know there was a time when I said that the chicken is a nervous bird, I don't eat chicken, I only eat meat," Harbaugh said. "But I was dead wrong. I stand corrected. These chickens are low-maintenance and high-production. They lay an egg every 26, 27 hours. They need water, they need food, and then I play with them, too. I let them out in the yard, and we run around. They're happy to see me. They're happy to see me. There's times when I'm doing good things for other people, and they're not as happy to see me as my chickens are. So it's good. It's good for my mental health as well. And fresh eggs every day. Highly productive. Highly productive."

When asked for his thoughts on the Big Ten's decision to announce his suspension late Friday afternoon, Harbaugh said he wanted to hold off on commenting until the hearing later this week. And somehow that answer transitioned into a memory of what Harbaugh learned in a high school civics class:

"What I took away from that class was that you're innocent until proven guilty," Harbaugh said. "That was 40 years ago, but I'd like that opportunity."

When asked if he actually plans to speak during Friday's hearing, Harbaugh quickly backtracked and said he doesn't know exactly what his role will be. And somehow that answer transitioned into a discussion about what Harbaugh might have done with his life if football hadn't worked out:

"I'm not an attorney," Harbaugh said. "Always wanted to be. Watched a lot of shows. Watched "Judge Judy" a lot. Always kinda felt like it would be cool to get up there and thunder away in front of a jury like Tom Cruise in "A Few Good Men." Or be a judge like "Judge Judy." But alas, I did not go to law school. So this will be the first time I've ever really been in this situation."

And when asked to describe the range of emotions he experienced during Michigan's win over Penn State last weekend, Harbaugh offered the strongest description yet for how he feels about the Wolverines:

"It's gotta be America's team," Harbaugh said. "America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers and critics, [the] so-called experts think. That's my favorite kind of team. And yeah, watching it from that view on the television, it was [like] finally, people get to see what I see every day in these players and these coaches."

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13 .

