Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to Andrew Luck

So far, so great for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy this season.

In blowout victories over East Carolina and UNLV, McCarthy totaled 558 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 202.5 passer rating, while completing an astounding 87.3% of his passes.

While Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season due to recruiting violations, he recently likened his quarterback to a former standout signal-caller he coached a decade-plus ago at Stanford.

"I hate to compare, right? But very much like Andrew Luck," Harbaugh said about McCarthy's leadership and intensity to On3 Monday. "A quarterback that’s once in a generation. I knew it first with Andrew Luck. Just the way he took the field for his first practice as a true freshman. It’s just the way he walks on. You see it with other players. Just the presence that they have when they walk on to the field and then, the first time getting into the quarterback position, the presence that they have, you go, ‘Ah-ha, there it is.’

"J.J., first day he walked onto the practice field here at Michigan, that’s what came to mind. This is very Andrew Luck-like. The presence and the demeanor. The everything. I’m well-documented, I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation quarterback here at Michigan or anywhere."

McCarthy is coming off an auspicious first season as Michigan's starting quarterback, helping the Wolverines go 13-1 and reach the College Football Playoff, while beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten as a whole for a second consecutive season; he threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

As for Harbaugh's comparison, Luck was Stanford's starting quarterback under the now-Michigan head coach from 2009-10 before Harbaugh left for the San Francisco 49ers. Luck completed at least 70% of his passes in his sophomore and junior seasons, while leading Stanford to 12-1 and 11-2 seasons, respectively, in 2010 and 2011; he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Luck went on to be a four-time Pro Bowler, lead the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40) and win the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award before abruptly retiring two weeks before the 2019 season due to a calf injury.

Michigan hosts Bowling Green on Saturday. The following week, Harbaugh's return, Michigan hosts Rutgers in the Wolverines' Big Ten opener.

