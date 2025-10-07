College Football Jerry Neuheisel Joins Gus Johnson’s 'GOT IT' Team After Stunning Upset Published Oct. 7, 2025 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

The chants rained down from the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon as Jerry Neuheisel, fresh off his first game as UCLA's offensive playcaller, was carried off the field, blue Gatorade running down his neck, soaking his sun-drenched blonde locks.

It was a celebration that UCLA fans couldn't possibly have dreamed of heading into a Big Ten clash with No. 7-ranked Penn State as 28.5-point underdogs and searching for its first win of the season after a dreadful 0-4 start.

But when it was all said and done, and the scoreboard read 42-37 in favor of the Bruins, Neuheisel, who just 96 hours earlier learned he’d be calling plays against an acclaimed defense led by national championship defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, was on top of the college football universe.

That's why the Westwood Wunderkind was named the newest member of Gus Johnson's "GOT IT" team.

Johnson was also on the call when the same beach-blonde, baby-faced Neuheisel came off the bench to lead UCLA to a memorable 20-17 upset win over Texas back in 2014.

"College football is beautiful, man," Johnson said. "How does someone inspire the hearts of young men when it feels like all is lost?

"Gerry Neuheisel, YOU GOT IT!"

