Jeremiyah Love Named to Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team Following Historic Outing
Jeremiyah Love Named to Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team Following Historic Outing

Updated Oct. 21, 2025 5:23 p.m. ET

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love delivered a performance that didn’t just make headlines — it made history. 

The Fighting Irish’s electrifying back shredded the USC defense for a jaw-dropping 228 rushing yards and a touchdown, the most rushing yards ever recorded at Notre Dame Stadium in its 512-game history.

Following his performance, Love was named the newest member of Gus Johnson's "GOT IT" team.

"This young man is playing with a full clip. A blend of power, faith and flat-out speed," Johnson said of Love. "He's turning the sacred turf of Notre Dame Stadium into his own cathedral of acceleration."

In a rivalry game with College Football Playoff implications, Love took control, averaging 9.5 yards per carry and six rushes of 15-plus yards. 

It wasn’t just a great game for Love. It was a statement. And it might have reignited Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. The Fighting Irish now sit at 5-2 overall after dropping their first two games of the season and moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

"Thanks to Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame is back in the College Football Playoff conversation," Johnson said. "Because he got it!"

