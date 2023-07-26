College Football Iowa's Kirk Ferentz bullish about offense with Cade McNamara leading way Updated Jul. 26, 2023 3:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Iowa Hawkeyes are searching for offense, something they sorely lacked last season. Fortunately for the Hawkeye faithful, head coach Kirk Ferentz is bullish about changes on that side of the ball for the 2023 college football season.

At Big Ten media day on Wednesday, Ferentz commended the way Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, Iowa's expected starter, has looked this offseason.

"Outstanding … we are thrilled he’s with us," Ferentz said. "As excited I was in December, I’m way more excited now because I’ve seen the impact he’s had on us."

McNamara totaled 2,576 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 141.9 passer rating while completing 64.2% of his passes across 14 games for Michigan in the 2021 season; the Wolverines went 12-2 with McNamara under center. He lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy in 2022 and appeared in just three games (one start). McNamara transferred to Iowa over the offseason.

One of McNamara's top options in the passing game will presumably be junior tight end Luke Lachey, whom Ferentz lauded as one of the premier tight ends in the sport.

Lachey hauled in 28 receptions for 398 yards and a team-high four touchdowns in 2022, serving as the Hawkeyes' No. 2 tight end behind Sam LaPorta, who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 34 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Iowa has become a pipeline for quality and/or top-tier NFL tight ends, producing the likes of George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, among others over the last eight years.

Any offensive boost will be welcome at Iowa. The Hawkeyes averaged just 156.7 passing yards (13th in Big Ten), 94.9 rushing yards (last), 251.6 total yards (last) and 17.7 points (12th) per game. They had four games in which they failed to score more than 10 points.

"We look to change and modify each and every season," Ferentz said. "You don't have to go that far back to find us having fairly good success. Again, I would couple that with we try to do a good job on defense. We believe in defense. It's important to us. It has been 20-plus years. So that's the way we're wired and built.

"Our numbers have been, I think, pretty good offensively up until the last two years. I can get as grandiose as you want, tell you about the injuries at receiver a year ago, how we looked in spring versus September. I can tell you about the offensive line the last two years. I'm not going to bore you with those details, but there are reasons. That's part of my job is to assess those things in a rational approach, if you will."

Hawkeyes redo Brian Ferentz's contract

Furthermore, Iowa amended offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's contract in February, docking $50,000 from his salary and stating that the team has to average at least 25 points per game and win at least seven games next season. If not, his deal will be terminated on June 30, 2024. If those requirements are met, his contract will be automatically extended through June 30, 2025.

Iowa finished last season 8-5 (5-4 in Big Ten play).

"I feel like we've made the right steps," Kirk Ferentz said. "Time will tell. Like everything else we do, time will tell."

The Hawkeyes open the 2023 season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, with their first Big Ten game coming on the road against Penn State on Sept. 23.

