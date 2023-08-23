Iowa will appeal season-long suspension of starting DT Noah Shannon
Iowa football player Noah Shannon, who has acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering, has been suspended for the season, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.
Ferentz told reporters in Iowa City that the school would appeal the NCAA's decision.
Shannon, who has not been charged in the state's criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by college athletes, said on Aug. 11 he had cooperated with the NCAA and provided information.
"They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that," he said. "I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it."
Shannon, a senior from Aurora, Illinois, has started 28 games and came out of spring practice listed as the No. 1 left defensive tackle.
Two current football players, kicker Aaron Blom and receiver Jack Johnson, have been charged with tampering with records in the gambling case. Both are suspected of making wagers while under the legal age of 21 and placing them on mobile sports wagering accounts registered under the names of other people.
Blom and Johnson are walk-ons, and Ferentz did not update their statuses.
The university issued a statement Tuesday announcing that 11 athletes will have their NCAA eligibility impacted as a result of the investigation. The athletic department said it could not release information about any of the athletes until it received consent from the athlete.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
