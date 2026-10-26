National Football League
National Football League
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9
Updated Oct. 26, 2026 6:25 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Iowa will host Wisconsin on Saturday in a Week 9 "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Iowa vs. Wisconsin at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Iowa: -170
- Wisconsin: +142
Spread
- Iowa -3.5: -108
- Wisconsin +3.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 36.5: -110
- Under 36.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Wisconsin leads the FBS in scoring defense (11.0 points allowed per game) and yards allowed per play (3.9) since Week 2.
- Iowa has scored fewer than 15 points in two of its last three games and committed four turnovers in last week’s loss to Minnesota.
- Iowa quarterbacks Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown combined for three interceptions against Minnesota, with Hecklinski benched in the second quarter.
- Iowa running back Kamari Moulton, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 90.2 rushing yards per game, is not expected to play after suffering an injury last week.
- Wisconsin has gone three straight games without a turnover for the first time since 2012.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
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