National Football League
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9
National Football League

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9

Updated Oct. 26, 2026 6:25 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Iowa will host Wisconsin on Saturday in a Week 9 "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Iowa vs. Wisconsin at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

 

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 Wisconsin Badgers Iowa Hawkeyes No. 25 Wisconsin @ Iowa Odds

Moneyline

  • Iowa: -170
  • Wisconsin: +142

Spread

  • Iowa -3.5: -108
  • Wisconsin +3.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 36.5: -110
  • Under 36.5: -110
 

 Wisconsin Badgers Iowa Hawkeyes No. 25 Wisconsin @ Iowa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Wisconsin leads the FBS in scoring defense (11.0 points allowed per game) and yards allowed per play (3.9) since Week 2.
  • Iowa has scored fewer than 15 points in two of its last three games and committed four turnovers in last week’s loss to Minnesota.
  • Iowa quarterbacks Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown combined for three interceptions against Minnesota, with Hecklinski benched in the second quarter.
  • Iowa running back Kamari Moulton, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 90.2 rushing yards per game, is not expected to play after suffering an injury last week.
  • Wisconsin has gone three straight games without a turnover for the first time since 2012.

 Wisconsin Badgers The Pick: Wisconsin ML

How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

 
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