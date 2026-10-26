Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9

Iowa will host Wisconsin on Saturday in a Week 9 "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Iowa vs. Wisconsin at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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No. 25 Wisconsin @ Iowa Odds

Moneyline

Iowa: -170

Wisconsin: +142

Spread

Iowa -3.5: -108

Wisconsin +3.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 36.5: -110

Under 36.5: -110

No. 25 Wisconsin @ Iowa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Wisconsin leads the FBS in scoring defense (11.0 points allowed per game) and yards allowed per play (3.9) since Week 2.

Iowa has scored fewer than 15 points in two of its last three games and committed four turnovers in last week’s loss to Minnesota.

Iowa quarterbacks Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown combined for three interceptions against Minnesota, with Hecklinski benched in the second quarter.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 90.2 rushing yards per game, is not expected to play after suffering an injury last week.

Wisconsin has gone three straight games without a turnover for the first time since 2012.

The Pick: Wisconsin ML

How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin