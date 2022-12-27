College Football Iowa vs. Kentucky best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten-SEC showdown in the Music City Bowl.

Iowa finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record. The Hawkeyes won four out of their last five games but lost their last contest of the season 24-17 to Nebraska.

The Wildcats also finished the regular season with a 7-5 resume. Kentucky got off to a hot start, winning four consecutive games. Three of the team's five losses came to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia — all squads that were ranked in the top 20 when UK played them.

Which team adds an eighth win to their tally to finish out the 2022 college football season — the Hawkeyes or the Wildcats?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Kentucky, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Iowa vs. Kentucky (Noon ET Saturday, Dec. 31, ABC)

Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Kentucky +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

With both teams beginning this game without their starting quarterback and their respective defensive reputations, it’s tough to envision this game being a high-scoring affair.

PICK: Under 31.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

