College Football
Iowa vs. Iowa State odds: How to bet, picks, more Iowa vs. Iowa State odds: How to bet, picks, more
College Football

Iowa vs. Iowa State odds: How to bet, picks, more

1 hour ago

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season features a battle of the heartland – and one that happens to pit two of the nation's top 10 teams against each other.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Iowa State Cyclones at FOX Bet.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Point spread: Iowa State -4 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -213 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Iowa +175 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "The Cyclones didn’t show much against Northern Iowa, so we’re getting a really good number here against an Iowa squad that steamrollered Indiana 34-6.

"Go figure, the Hawkeyes morphed from the unwanted favorite to the public underdog in just one week, and that’s always a cause for concern.

"I’ll take Matt Campbell and Brock Purdy in a big game any day."

PICK: Iowa State (-4) to win by more than 4 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo
College Football

How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo

How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo
After a close call in Week 1, can the Fighting Irish win big against Toledo? Here's what you need to know to place your bets.
1 hour ago
How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
College Football

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
It's an epic tilt between two top 12 teams, yet Ohio State is a massive favorite. Can the Ducks keep things close?
1 hour ago
Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
College Football

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
Oregon-Ohio State and the battle for Iowa highlight the major matchups in Week 2, and you could win big – for free! Here's how.
5 hours ago
Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State
College Football

Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State

Win $10,000 on Oregon-Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks take on C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, and you could win big – for free! Here's how.
7 hours ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season features multiple ranked matchups. Here are the numbers to know before Saturday.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes