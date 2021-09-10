College Football Iowa vs. Iowa State odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season features a battle of the heartland – and one that happens to pit two of the nation's top 10 teams against each other.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Iowa State Cyclones at FOX Bet.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Iowa State -4 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -213 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Iowa +175 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "The Cyclones didn’t show much against Northern Iowa , so we’re getting a really good number here against an Iowa squad that steamrollered Indiana 34-6.

"Go figure, the Hawkeyes morphed from the unwanted favorite to the public underdog in just one week, and that’s always a cause for concern.

"I’ll take Matt Campbell and Brock Purdy in a big game any day."

PICK: Iowa State (-4) to win by more than 4 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.