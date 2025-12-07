College Football
Iowa State, Kansas State Decline Bowl Bids; Each Fined $500,000 by Big 12
Iowa State, Kansas State Decline Bowl Bids; Each Fined $500,000 by Big 12

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET

The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday it would fine Iowa State and Kansas State $500,000 each for opting out of bowl participation.

Both schools are going through coaching transitions, with Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State for Penn State and Chris Klieman announcing his retirement.

"While the conference acknowledges the difficult timing around coaching changes, the Big 12 is responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations to its bowl partners," the Big 12 said in a statement.

Iowa State announced its players voted to not play in a bowl because the team doesn't have healthy players to safely practice and play. ISU did not mention the coaching change from Campbell to Jimmy Rogers in its statement.

The Cyclones sustained numerous injuries this season while going 8-4, and members of the athletics administration and the previous coaching staff met Sunday with the players to gauge their interest in a bowl.

"The administrative staff and coaches respect and support the players decision," athletic director Jamie Pollard said. "Our student-athletes have had an incredible season and we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process with them today."

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said he had conversations with players and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark before deciding to decline a bowl bid. The Wildcats were 6-6 after beating Colorado at home in their final home game.

"This decision was not taken lightly, but with our coaching staff transition and several uncertainties regarding player availability, I felt it was not in our best interest to try to field a team that was not representative of Kansas State University," Taylor said. "We applaud this group for fighting back from a 2-4 record to lead us to bowl eligibility yet again, and we are happy that our seniors were able to go out on top with a victory inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Football
Big 12
